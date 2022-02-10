Ultimately, not learning new skills, having a less complex job, and social isolation are all risk factors for dementia.

Identifying with one or more of these risk factors does not mean you are 100 percent guaranteed to develop dementia in later life.

It does, however, have an impact on your cognitive reserve and can increase your risk of the progressive disease.

The charity explained: “The more cognitive reserve a person has, the longer it takes for any diseases in their brain to cause problems with everyday tasks.