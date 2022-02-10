Donald Trump, 75, uploaded a new statement to his website which took aim at the Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 79, after the GOP politician lashed out at his colleagues for declaring the Capitol riot “legitimate political discourse”. Mr McConnell, who voted to acquit Mr Trump in his second impeachment trial, has previously suggested the ex-President was “practically and morally responsible” for the insurrection.

Mr Trump responded to the Kentucky Senator by blaming Mr McConnell for the action taken since Joe Biden, 79, entered the White House.

The 45th President said: “Mitch McConnell does not speak for the Republican Party, and does not represent the views of the vast majority of its voters.

“He did nothing to fight for his constituents and stop the most fraudulent election in American history.

“And he does nothing to stop the lawless Biden Administration, the invasion of our borders, rising inflation, unconstitutional mandates, the persecution of political opponents, fact-finding on the incompetent Afghanistan withdrawal, the giving away our energy independence, etc., which is all because of the fraudulent election.

JUST IN: Mutual self-harm! EU accused of holding UK over barrel in Brexit row on £10bn fund