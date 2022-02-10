Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will become Queen Consort when her husband Prince Charles becomes king. In a message marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, Her Majesty announced that she intends for Camila to use this title when her husband is crowned.

In her Platinum Jubilee statement, the Queen said it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla would have the title of Queen Consort.

Her Accession Day message read: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

A Clarence House spokesperson said Camilla and her husband were “touched and honoured” by the Queen’s gesture.

