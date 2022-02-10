10-02-2022 |

Mouser Electronics

|

Subs & Systems

Mouser provides engineers with the latest resources and information for building their designs. The global authorised distributor’s extensive harsh environments content stream offers articles, blogs, products and diagrams that deliver essential information to support engineers through the whole design phase.

“Now more than ever, applications require electronics that are designed to operate in a variety of conditions. This makes it crucial that engineers plan for harsh environments prior to the design stage of development,” says Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics’ senior vice president of marketing. “Mouser is here to guide customers through the planning process by offering a steady stream of content, services and tools.”

The harsh environments content stream includes various technical articles covering applications ranging from railway and industrial to space and aquatic.

The company offers the following products that are ideal for use in harsh environments:

Phoenix Contact M12 connectors provide cross-manufacturer connection compatibility to ensure wide availability worldwide, making them ideal for railway applications, industrial machinery, factory automation and more.

Texas Instruments THVD15xx RS-485/RS-422 transceivers are designed for rugged industrial environments, and excellent for multi-point applications over long cable runs.

TE Connectivity’s Measurement Specialties MS5837-02BA06 pressure sensor modules are ultra-small gel-filled pressure sensors optimised for altimeter and barometer applications. These modules facilitate improved endurance in chlorine environments.

KEMET Electronics F863 film capacitors are excellent for harsh environmental conditions and satisfy demanding AEC-Q200 qualification requirements.