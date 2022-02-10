Mercedes were incensed, with Verstappen holding a huge advantage on fresh softs, with Wolff urging Masi to “reinstate the lap before, that’s not right!”

Masi’s reply caused further anger when he said: “Toto, it’s called a motor race. We went car racing.”

The fury among Hamilton and F1 fans about the outcome of the race has failed to die down in the ensuing months.

And Masi was once again at the centre of more controversy on Wednesday after audio of a conversation with Red Bull sporting director Wheatley – which was made available by F1 in December – went viral on social media.