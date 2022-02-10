Britons who care for someone who is disabled could be entitled to free or discounted travel on public transport.

In London and Bristol anyone with a Disabled or Older Person’s Freedom Pass can also apply for a companion pass if they need help travelling.

Depending on their local authority, millions of carers could qualify for this extra financial assistance to help them take the person they are caring for to health appointments and other engagements.

For those who don’t use public transport, but drive someone they are caring for instead, there could be other reductions available.

READ MORE: ‘It was so much fun!’ Dad shares how anyone can make £200 a day