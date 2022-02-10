Since letting the world know Telltale was back, we’ve been getting one question a lot: “Where’s Bigby, Snow, and everyone else from Fabletown?!?” Well, they’ve been in hiding and the dev team has been heads-down busy. Until today.

Right now, you can watch the first full trailer from The Wolf Among Us 2 – and it’s all taken straight from inside the new game engine.

Never played the original game? Here’s the deal: Fairytales are real and they’re living side-by-side with everyday people in New York City. Those fables? Well, they still need to blend in and (you guessed it) live among us. The Big Bad Wolf (Bigby) is the sheriff, keeping folks in line. Snow White helps run things and there’s a whole gang of familiar fables that are just trying to get by in the Big Apple.

We’ve got a long road ahead of us before the game is ready to launch in 2023, but we plan to keep at it and take the time needed to make this game the right way.

Lastly, we need to say thanks. Thanks to all the believers and fans giving us this opportunity to bring back and work on new narrative games – a genre we truly love.

Check in with us over at Telltale.com and in our social channels keep updated on the latest developments on The Wolf Among Us 2 and The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Or just swing by to say hey.