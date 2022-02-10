So far we’ve seen some screenshots of Euro Truck Simulator 2’s upcoming Heart of Russia DLC, giving us a taste of what’s to come. There have been snapshots of the country’s pretty rivers and churches as recreated in the sim, but now the folks at SCS Software have shared the first look at the DLC in action.

It’s a pretty generous chunk of gameplay, too, coming in at just over 20 minutes long. The clip, which you can check out below, is essentially a ride-along, following the journey of a trucker’s journey from Vyazma, a town that’s a few hours’ drive to the west of Moscow, to Kaluga, a city to the southwest of the capital. It’s all work in progress, as SCS reminds fans, but it gives us a really good idea of what’s on the way.

Starting off in what looks like a relatively sleepy area that’s a mix of industrial buildings and trees, we see a variety of quieter, winding country roads, bigger dual carriageways, and some city scenery throughout. Oh, and even another pretty lake and a major river as the truck cruises by as various points. Lovely.

Here’s the first Euro Truck Simulator 2 Heart of Russia gameplay:

There’s no word on when the DLC will arrive yet, and the Steam page still lists the launch date as ‘to be announced’. However, the devs say that the DLC is “shaping up great and our dedicated team is doing impressive work”, so fingers cross that, now gameplay is starting to arrive, the DLC itself should follow in the not-too-distant future.