



The Duke of Sussex’s comments came as he launched an HIV testing drive to carry on his late mother Princess Diana’s “unfinished” work. During the televised call with former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas – who revealed his own HIV status in 2019 and campaigns to help others – he paid tribute to the late Princess of Wales.

Diana was famous for using her platform to tirelessly campaign to reduce the stigma surrounding the disease and encourage people to get tested. Harry, 37, said the world must not squander the opportunity to “finish the job”. Speaking on the video call to mark National HIV Testing Week, Harry said: “Once you get to meet people and you see the suffering around the world, I certainly can’t turn my back on that. “Then add in the fact that my mum’s work was unfinished – I feel obligated to try and continue that as much as possible. READ MORE: William ‘sick’ of Charles pushing for Queen Camilla

While well-meaning, a prince who lives in a £10million LA mansion and enjoys a lifestyle unimaginable to most people describing himself as a “typical guy” raised eyebrows on social media. Andrew Sweeney tweeted: “He probably is typical in the parallel universe he inhabits.” Maria Montessori wrote: “He is so full of sh**! “A typical guy would not whine like a brat when Daddy stopped his money!!!!!”

And account ZeldaInVegas joked: “I love the part where #HazBeen says ‘I’m just a typical guy’. “Right…the typical guy who lives in a $14M (£10m) mansion, flies in private jets, and makes millions of dollars for saying things like, ‘I’m just a typical guy’.” During the interview Harry went on to urge the public to “go and get a test”. He also revealed that he felt a responsibility to make this the “last generation” confronting the stigma of the virus.

He added: “I really struggle with the amount of global issues that occur and when we have an opportunity – because of the amount of work, effort and funding that’s been put into finding the solution – that we don’t finish the job. “We have to finish the job.” If that happened, he said, he “would feel a huge sense of pride that my mum and so many of her generation started something incredible”. The Duke, speaking from California, said: “Every single one of us has a duty, or at least an opportunity, to get tested ourselves or to make it easier for everybody else to get tested, and then it just becomes a regular thing like anything else. “This testing week, especially in the UK, or wherever you are in the world, go and get a test. Let people know that you know your status. Do it!”









Source link

Related