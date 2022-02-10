“I imagined for the show to be a conclusion of sorts summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end.”

In the essay, she also questioned the series’ approach as it would be from the journalist’s perspective, even though Garner had visited Sorokin in prison as preparation.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Garner responded to Sorokin’s comments about the series and stated: “Here’s the thing, I respect whatever Anna does in terms of whether she wants to watch the show or doesn’t want to watch the show.

“That’s her choice and that’s totally fine. She doesn’t have to watch the show.”

The actress concluded: “I never made the show in anticipation, thinking that she’s going to watch it. If she did watch it, great. If not, that’s fine, too. I respect whatever she wants to do.”

Inventing Anna will premiere on Netflix on Friday, February 11.