The ITK Bowl 2022 is only a day away! Live from the Hollywood Hills on Feb. 11 at 8 p.m. EST esports and football superstars will go two-to-two in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Pro Call of Duty players will face off with pro athletes to win $10,000 for their favorite charity. We’ve already heard trash talk and strategy from teams One through Four. Meet more of the LA Guerrillas and football players competing for the grand prize and bragging rights.

Team Five

Andres “Lacefield” Lacefield, LA Guerrillas

Lacefield is a pro Call of Duty gamer and before joining LA Guerrillas he played for teams like Elevate, G2 Esports and Ghost Gaming. He thinks some of his stiffest ITK Bowl competition will be the football receivers because of their sophisticated hand-eye coordination. But he still has a job to do.

“My play style is a little different,” Lacefield tells In The Know. “I kind of mix it up. My play style is usually trying to counter someone. If I can get their best player to, like, not heat up, I feel like I just did my job on the map.”

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

Landry became a wide receiver for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns after a stint with the Miami Dolphins. He has the most career receptions (564) of any player in his first six seasons in NFL history.

Landry is a returning ITK Bowl player. Last year’s event was remote, so he’s hoping being in-person this time around will make communicating easier.

“Last year, I didn’t kind of know what to expect, you know, and everything was remote, so things were kind of happening on the fly. This year I think by us being able to communicate a little bit more direct,” Landry says. “I think that’s going to benefit more. If it comes down to the wire, the same passion I play with on the field, I’ll play video games with.”

Team Six

Brice “Faccento” Faccento, LA Guerrillas

Faccento is a retired Call of Duty player and 2019 World Champion coach. The inklings of his career began when he suffered a shoulder injury at 16 that benched him from sports, and he started playing esports. By 18, Faccento went pro and the rest is history.

“I would call myself a strategist, a leader,” Faccento says. “I was always the in-game leader on my team. I’d come up with ad-hoc strategies on the fly to put my teams in the best position.”

Matt Corral, Ole Miss Rebels

Corral is a college football quarterback for the Ole Miss Rebels and one of the top prospects in the NFL draft. He’s been playing Call of Duty since middle school, and his plan of action is to stay flexible.

“It really depends on how it’s going,” Corral says. “If it doesn’t work, say, one match, I’ll play it easy and just try to sit back and wait for everything to happen. If it works, I’ll do it again. If not, then I’ll just switch it up.”

