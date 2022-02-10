Jeremy Clarkson wasted no time responding to fans in the comment section of his Instagram post after utilising the social media app to give his 4.4 million followers a glimpse inside the Broadcast Awards, which he attended on Thursday evening. His Amazon Prime Video show Clarkson’s Farm, which is currently filming its second series, had been nominated for a prize.

But interestingly enough, his co-star Kaleb Cooper was nowhere in sight, prompting fans to ask questions about his whereabouts and why he wasn’t sitting at the table with the father-of-three.

In the clip posted to his Instagram, Jeremy could be seen sitting around a table with several crew members of the hit show.

“The Clarkson’s Farm production team,” he wrote in his caption.

“Up for an award tonight.”

