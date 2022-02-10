The 46th US President is facing a political crisis after his approval rating slipped to an all-time low, based on an accumulation of polling data. The number of Americans who approve of the President currently sits at 39 percent and the number that disapprove at 54 percent, according to Real Clear Politics.

Monday was the last time Biden’s approval rating was above 40 percent, according to the average, when it was just 0.3 points above the margin.

The RCP average includes polls from Economist/YouGov, Rasmussen Reports, Politico/Morning Consult, IBD/TIPP, Reuters/Ipsos, Monmouth, Insider Advantage and Harvard-Harris.

The poll-of-polls also found that when it comes to the direction of the country just 27.6 percent of respondents believe it is going in the right direction.

However, a staggering 65.1 percent believe it is on the wrong track.

READ MORE: Joe Biden lambasted for doing ‘too little, too late’