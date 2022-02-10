“That’s her choice and it’s totally fine.”
This weekend — tomorrow, specifically — Inventing Anna hits Netflix. It’s a limited series about currently incarcerated con artist Anna Sorokin (aka Anna Delvey), and it stars Julia Garner, who you know from Ozark.
Earlier this month, Sorokin wrote an open letter explained why she has no desire to watch Inventing Anna. “Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me,” she said.
“I respect whatever Anna does in terms of whether she wants to watch the show or doesn’t want to watch the show,” she said.
“That’s her choice and that’s totally fine. She doesn’t have to watch the show.”
“I never made the show in anticipation, thinking that she’s going to watch it. If she did watch it, great.”
“If not, that’s fine, too. I respect whatever she wants to do.”