Earlier this month, Sorokin wrote an open letter explained why she has no desire to watch Inventing Anna. “Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me,” she said.



Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

“I was hoping that by the time Inventing Anna came out, I would’ve moved on with my life. I imagined for the show to be a conclusion of sorts summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end.”