“That’s her choice and it’s totally fine.”

This weekend — tomorrow, specifically — Inventing Anna hits Netflix. It’s a limited series about currently incarcerated con artist Anna Sorokin (aka Anna Delvey), and it stars Julia Garner, who you know from Ozark.


Nicole Rivelli / courtesy Everett Collection / Netflix

In case you need a refresher: Sorokin allegedly posed as a German heiress, Anna Delvey, from 2013 to 2017 in New York City. In 2019, she was sentenced to four years in prison and is currently in ICE custody after being released in 2021.


Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

Earlier this month, Sorokin wrote an open letter explained why she has no desire to watch Inventing Anna. “Even if I were to pull some strings and make it happen, nothing about seeing a fictionalized version of myself in this criminal-insane-asylum setting sounds appealing to me,” she said.


Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

“I was hoping that by the time Inventing Anna came out, I would’ve moved on with my life. I imagined for the show to be a conclusion of sorts summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end.”

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Garner responded to Sorokin’s letter.


Nicole Rivelli / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

“I respect whatever Anna does in terms of whether she wants to watch the show or doesn’t want to watch the show,” she said.


Nicole Rivelli / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

“That’s her choice and that’s totally fine. She doesn’t have to watch the show.”


Nicole Rivelli / Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

“I never made the show in anticipation, thinking that she’s going to watch it. If she did watch it, great.”


Nicole Rivelli / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

“If not, that’s fine, too. I respect whatever she wants to do.”



