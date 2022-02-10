The Loose Women host, 38, who suffered life-changing burns in an acid attack in 2008, was honoured for her services to charity and victims of disfigurement injuries. She received the award from Princess Anne and said: “Trauma is part of life but it doesn’t have to be a life sentence. This is a very special time for my family, my team-mates, all survivors of burns and me. This OBE is for all of us.”

Katie was 24 when left partially blind and with severe scarring to her face, chest, neck, arm and hands and has undergone more than 400 surgeries. The mum-of-two set up the Katie Piper Foundation in 2009.

Former EastEnders actress Nina Wadia also picked up an OBE for services to entertainment and charity work.

The Death In Paradise star, 53, said: “I never in a million years thought that this could happen to someone like me.”