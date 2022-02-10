Sponsored Video


Another photo showed Madonna sprawled across the car with her legs open and a hat placed in between them.

She captioned the snap: “Car trouble,” along with emojis for a wrench, a hammer, a red light and a car.

Among her critics was rapper Nelly, who couldn’t resist weighing in with his thoughts as well.

The rapper commented on the post offering his advice, saying, “Some things should just be left covered up.”





Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.