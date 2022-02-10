



On her former lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan shared some heartfelt advice to all those who don’t have a Valentine date on February 14. She wrote: “I think you need to be your own Valentine. “I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it’s just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don’t have.”

She added: “Love yourself, treat yourself, honor yourself and celebrate you. “Be your own beautiful, darling, cherished and funny Valentine. You deserve it.” Meghan’s single Valentine’s Day plans are a far cry from her life now as a devoted wife and mother. In 2015, she wrote that she would celebrate Valentine’s with her friends in New York, drinking cocktails and treating herself to some new shoes.

She wrote: “Those shoes, by the way, were my gift to myself. “Because I’ve worked hard, because I’m not going to wait for someone to buy me the things I covet (nor do I want to) and because I want to treat myself as well as I treat those dearest to me.” Valentine’s Day last year was especially significant for Meghan and Prince Harry. READ MORE: Royal Family: She knew! Kate’s coded Queen Camilla message sends

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on May 19. They tied the knot back in 2018 at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on a gloriously sunny day. Last year, St George’s played host to a rather more sombre occasion, as the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral was held there on April 17.









