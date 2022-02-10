The Transport Select Committee has warned balancing national and local schemes is the job of the Government.

They said experts needed to “examine how” a new scheme can be delivered while “respecting the existing devolution settlement”.

However, the Committee has also warned a new scheme must ensure drivers do not “pay more than they do currently” to use the roads.

The report added: “The Government must examine how an alternative road pricing mechanism can be delivered alongside devolved local road charging schemes, while respecting the existing devolution settlement.