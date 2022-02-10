Novak Djokovic has entered Indian Wells despite the tournament requiring all participants to be fully vaccinated against Covid. This comes after the tennis star stirred controversy after being deported from Australia just before playing in the Australian Open over concerns surrounding his vaccination status.

The 34-year-old, who has won Indian Wells five times, was deported from Australia earlier this year after two visa cancellations and two court challenges.

However, Indian Wells, which kicks off next month in California, states “valid proof of full vaccination [is] required for entry”.

Tournament organisers said in a statement valid proof of full vaccination would be required for entry into the venue.

Organisers have said: “The guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by … the WTA and ATP, as well as any restrictions established by the United States of America in regard to the vaccination status of international travellers entering the country.”

READ MORE: Serena Williams ‘prepared’ with ‘retirement plan’ amid injury update