With talks of the family returning to Chicago and Jonah’s hatred for his mother, he decided to stay in the Ozarks and continue working for Darlene.

Another reason Wendy and Marty’s split could happen is because they had both cheated on each other in the past.

In the pilot episode, Wendy cheated with Gary “Sugarwood” Silverberg (Bruce Altman) and then, after they moved, Marty was unfaithful with Rachel Garrison (Jordan Spiro).

Another fan, Druucifer agreed with the Reddit theory and added: “I’ve always felt like Marty wanted out and was only staying with her as a ‘business decision’ until his commitment to Navarro was done.”

