He explained: “Then the voice said, ‘It’s Michael,’ and suddenly it dawned on me.

“It wasn’t a girl, it was Michael Jackson, and he basically said, ‘Do you want to make some hits?’”

Following the phone call, the duo went on to work together to write the 1983 hit, Say Say Say.

The song became Jackon’s best performing Hot 100 chart single and led the list for six weeks in December 1983.