



Horizon Europe, the EU’s flagship €95.5 billion (£79.4 billion) programme was designed to “tackle climate change, helps to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and boosts the EU’s competitiveness and growth” using an “open science policy” where all members share publications and research immediately. In the Brexit deal, the UK and EU agreed on a mutual commitment to the UK joining Horizon Europe — but more than a year later, this has yet to happen. So what do you think? Should Britain put politics aside and keep pushing for Horizon? Or cut its losses and move forward with the Global Britain Science Plan? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments section below.

It’s not only the UK who has been left out in the cold on important scientific advances — Switzerland is engaged in its own battle with the bloc. Swiss researchers have reportedly been completely shut out of parts of the programme after a dispute surrounding overdue payments from Switzerland to EU cohesion programmes. The scientific community — largely from within Europe — is now calling for the EU to put aside “political barriers that have nothing to do with science” in a campaign called Stick to Science which aims to push the bloc to reinstate the UK and Swiss entries. Hundreds of scientists have added their names to the campaign, accusing the EU of “putting political disputes ahead of science collaboration”. According to estimates, If the UK and Switzerland joined the programme as associate members, their contributions would add an estimated €17billion (£14billion) to Horizon Europe’s budget. The campaign page states: “The signatories request that the European Council, Parliament, Commission, as well as European Union (EU) Member States, and the governments of the UK and Switzerland, recognise that advancement in research and innovation is best achieved when all actors work together across geographic boundaries.” READ MORE: Brexit Britain goes ’full steam ahead’ with £6bn Five Eyes plan

During a press conference launching the campaign, Michael Hengartner, president of the board of ETH Zurich, a Swiss public research university, called on politicians on all sides to work together for a solution. He said: “This is a call to all political leaders in Switzerland, in the UK and Brussels, in all EU member states. “Please help us work better together. Please make sure that science can act as a bridge.” And Ludovic Thilly, chair of the executive board at Coimbra Group — an association representing over 40 universities across the continent — said: “We cannot accept any longer that scientific cooperation is held hostage to bilateral politics. “A decade of cooperation with our British and Swiss partners is at risk of being jeopardised and this at a period of time when global challenges have never required so much international research cooperation.”

The UK, however, appears to have set its sights further afield, with Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng telling the UK’s Science and Technology Committee on Wednesday that Britain was ready to go “full steam ahead” with setting up its own pioneering science programme, rather than pushing to rejoin Horizon. The UK has announced a £6billion spending programme over three years as part of this new global science fund, to be rolled out if the EU refuses to allow association with Horizon programmes. UK Science Secretary George Freeman told the Financial Times: “If our association [with Horizon] continues to be blocked, we cannot allow UK science to suffer through EU politics. “So, I am developing a £6billion Global Britain Science Plan.” He added, however, that the UK’s preferred option would be to join the Horizon programme. He said: “Our position remains that we want to associate. Hopefully, perhaps after the French elections and the resolution of various issues still being discussed around Brexit, association will be possible.” DON’T MISS:

But Mr Freeman also insisted that the new “Global Britain” plan would present advantages which equalled, if not outweighed, those of Horizon. Speaking to the Science and Technology Committee last week, Mr Freeman said: “With the right balance between continuity…recognising it is a substantial resource for some of our key research communities…we could evolve a genuinely very exciting programme where flagship fellowships are even more prestigious, perhaps longer-term than Horizon.” He added: “We could support strategic industrial sectors like space, that aren’t allowed in [to Horizon]; we could do European and global collaboration with Five Eyes and allied countries. “There is a very exciting opportunity to make it a very powerful global UK and international programme that drives bilateral and multilateral research.”

The Five Eyes alliance is made up of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US, all of whom signed a treaty for joint intelligence cooperation. Speaking to the Committee this week, Mr Kwarteng appeared to suggest that the Government mood was swinging toward preferring the Global Britain Science Plan — seen as ‘Plan B’ — over Horizon — ‘Plan A’. Mr Kwarteng said: “Frankly, over the year, looking at what we get out of Horizon, the costs, I think we can actually operate Plan B successfully. “I think it is a finely balanced situation…we have got great science. “We demonstrated that in the vaccine roll-out. There are huge amounts of investment. When I travel around the world people are really really keen to invest in UK innovation. “We have got a great story, and I think that Plan B.. can really work very well. We’re working full steam ahead.”









