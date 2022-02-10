The British Royal Family own an incredible collection of jewels, many of which are a beautiful blue. While Kate Middleton’s Ceylon sapphire engagement ring often receives the most attention, believe it or not, it isn’t the most valuable piece of sapphire jewellery from the royal collection. Express.co.uk spoke to Maxwell Stone, from UK jewellers Steven Stone about the Royal Family’s collection of sapphires and which one is the most expensive.

Maxwell Stone analysed over 20 pieces of sapphire jewellery worn by the British Royal Family over the years in a bid to reveal the most valuable and exquisite items.

The collection is made up of items previously made, given or owned by a range of female royals; from the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth and her daughter Princess Anne, to Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie.

As for the most valuable piece overall, Princess Diana’s stunning Saudi sapphire suite’s collection adds up to £15million, according to expert analysis.

The piece was made by Asprey and consists of several items.

READ MORE: Kate and William set to live in Windsor Castle – pictures inside