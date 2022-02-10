The British Royal Family own an incredible collection of jewels, many of which are a beautiful blue. While Kate Middleton’s Ceylon sapphire engagement ring often receives the most attention, believe it or not, it isn’t the most valuable piece of sapphire jewellery from the royal collection. Express.co.uk spoke to Maxwell Stone, from UK jewellers Steven Stone about the Royal Family’s collection of sapphires and which one is the most expensive.
Maxwell Stone analysed over 20 pieces of sapphire jewellery worn by the British Royal Family over the years in a bid to reveal the most valuable and exquisite items.
The collection is made up of items previously made, given or owned by a range of female royals; from the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth and her daughter Princess Anne, to Princess Diana, Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie.
As for the most valuable piece overall, Princess Diana’s stunning Saudi sapphire suite’s collection adds up to £15million, according to expert analysis.
The piece was made by Asprey and consists of several items.
The most valuable sapphire jewels in the Royal Family
1. Saudi sapphire necklace & earring suite – £15million – worn by Princess Diana
2. Prince Albert brooch – £8million – worn by Queen Elizabeth
3. The King George VI Victorian suite – £5million – worn by Queen Elizabeth
4. Belgian sapphire tiara – £5 million – worn by Queen Elizabeth
5. Dubai looped sapphire demi-parure – £2.5million – worn by Queen Elizabeth
6. Floral sapphire and diamond pendant – £1.25million – worn by Camilla Parker Bowles
7. Queen Mary’s sapphire bandeau – £1million – worn by Queen Elizabeth
8. Russian sapphire cluster brooch – £500,000 – worn by Queen Elizabeth
9. Geometric Russian brooch – £500,000 – worn by Queen Elizabeth
10. Diamond and sapphire crescent suite – £500,000 – worn by Princess Diana
11. Ceylon sapphire engagement ring – £300,000 – worn by Kate Middleton
12. Sapphire and diamond grapes brooch – £150,000 – worn by Queen Elizabeth
13. Padparadscha sapphire engagement ring – £120,000 – worn by Princess Eugenie
14. Sapphire and pearl choker – £100,000 – worn by Princess Diana
15. Sapphire flower brooch – £80,000 – worn by the Queen Mother
16. Carrington feather brooch – £70,000 – worn by Queen Elizabeth
17. Sapphire Jubilee snowflake brooch – £45,000 – worn by Queen Elizabeth
18. Sapphire Chrysanthemum Brooch – £30,000 – worn by Queen Elizabeth
19. Three carat sapphire engagement ring – £25,000 – worn by Princess Anne
20. Sapphire and diamond fringed earrings – £23,000 – worn by the Queen Mother