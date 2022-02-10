This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.
Earlier this week, the woman, who is only known as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit claiming that the rapper forced oral sex on her after a concert.
According to TMZ, the woman’s lawsuit alleges that following the event in Anaheim, California, she was offered a ride home by Snoop’s longtime associate Bishop Don Juan.
But instead of taking the woman home, Bishop allegedly brought her back to his house where he forced oral sex on her the next morning.
The woman claims that Bishop then took her to Snoop’s recording studio under the premise that he could get her a role on an upcoming TV show.
While at the studio, the woman alleges that she was in the bathroom when she was cornered by Snoop, who stood “with his crotch in Plaintiff’s face, while Plaintiff was defecating on the toilet.” He then allegedly forced oral sex on her.
The woman is now suing Snoop for sexual battery and sexual assault for $10 million.
According to TMZ, Snoop Dogg is denying the claims. He also posted an image on his Instagram alluding to the lawsuit, calling the accuser a “gold digger.”
If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE, which routes the caller to their nearest sexual assault service provider. You can also search for your local center here.