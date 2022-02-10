The rule may apply to dozens of electric car owners which could affect thousands of new owners unaware of the regulations. Experts at Carwow have warned not all EVs will be able to tow caravans when they are bought.

Instead, drivers will have to get their vehicle approved for towing which requires it to pass a homologation test.

However, they warn some firms won’t homologate electric cars as this will massively affect the vehicles overall mileage.

Carwow said: “In order to be approved for towing, manufacturers will determine the weight limits that the car can pull, through a process called homologation.

“The extra effort of pulling a trailer can drastically reduce the range of an EV, which doesn’t do much for the stigma that surrounds electric cars.

READ MORE: Caravan and motorhome owners could be hit with daily charges