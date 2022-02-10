Four weeks later, laboratory work was done and showed elevation in serum aminotransferase levels.

Despite stopping atorvastatin, liver function tests continued to worsen..

The research concluded: “Use of the Naranjo adverse drug reaction probability scale indicated a possible (score of 2) temporal and causal relationship between the patient’s autoimmune hepatitis and atorvastatin.”

The patient was initiated on prednisone 60 mg daily by mouth, and she had clinical and laboratory improvement in two weeks.