Hemorrhagic stroke

A hemorrhagic stroke, on the other hand, occurs when an artery in the brain leaks blood or ruptures.

“The leaked blood puts too much pressure on brain cells, which damages them,” the CDC elaborated.

High blood pressure and aneurysms are examples of conditions that can lead to a hemorrhagic stroke.

Transient ischaemic stroke

Otherwise known as a mini stroke, blood flow to the brain is only blocked temporarily.





