Raquel Rosario Sanchez, 32, said the institution simply offered her counselling after she was targeted for joining Woman’s Place UK. She is suing the university for negligence, breach of contract and sex discrimination.

At a Bristol Civil and Family Justice Centre hearing, the scholar said she was told to suspend her studies for two months, exit her course or drop her PhD – and thinks university leaders aimed to “get rid of” her.

“The best alternative was the one the university never offered me – more time,” she said. “Meanwhile the source of [my] distress was not addressed.”