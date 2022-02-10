It is reported the Queen retires at 11pm every night.
In terms of diets, Her Majesty prefers simple, light and protein-filled meals, which are also a good enhancer of sleep.
The Queen consumes a lot of fish and vegetables following a healthy and balanced diet.
Daily exercise in the form of walking is something Her Majesty practices every day and it is also a useful method of releasing endorphins, which can lead to a better night’s sleep.
