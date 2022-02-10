Ticker Tape by TradingView

Titusville police investigate after woman drowns in pond

by Newslanes Media
Witnesses said woman had been seen ‘highly intoxicated’ prior to drowning, records show

TITSUVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police are working to learn more about what led up to a woman drowning in a pond Wednesday.

Officers were called to a retention pond near the entrance of Sand Point Park and North Washington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. after someone spotted a body floating in the water.

Investigators have not said how the woman ended up in the water. Several witnesses told officers the woman had been seen in the park recently and appeared “highly intoxicated,” according to a news release.

Police have not given the woman’s name or age.

