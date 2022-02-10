The rate of increase in rents is at a 13-year high – 8.3 per cent in the final months of 2021 – as office workers, students and internationals return to cities. Property expert Zoopla found city centre rental demand has soared by 76 per cent since New Year, even though renters now pay an average of £969 a month.

Rents went up in every region during the past year, with London noting the greatest growth of 10.3 per cent, while 4.8 per cent in Scotland was the smallest rise.

Zoopla calculated the average rent now accounts for 37 per cent of a single earner’s gross income.