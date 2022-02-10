Rinse your mouth with saltwater

Mouth rinses are often recommended as a way to make gum inflammation and ulcers health more quickly.

The saltwater acts as a way to raise your mouth’s pH, making it more alkaline.

This makes it a difficult environment for bacteria in your mouth to thrive because they prefer an acidic pH, which ultimately helps with the healing process.

To create a saltwater rinse, dissolve between half and one teaspoon of regular sea salt in half a cup of warm water and swirl the solution around your mouth for 15 to 30 seconds before spitting it out.

Continue to rinse with salt water every few hours if needed.