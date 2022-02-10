Sponsored Video


Ryan Reynolds has stayed remarkably busy as a working actor for decades. He started professionally acting in 1991, gained notoriety for the weirdly titled sitcom Two Guys, A Girl and A Pizza Shop in 1998, then graduated to film roles and basically never slowed down. So when Reynolds revealed in October of 2021 that he finally was taking an extended break from acting to spend more time with his family, we accepted that, and braced for a lengthy absence of sarcastic cool.

Except, Reynolds has a new movie – The Adam Project – coming to Netflix on March 11. He also wrapped Spirited, a musical version of the classic Dickens Christmas carol that co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer. That comes out in 2022, as well. Finally, Reynolds has a bevy of announced projects that could keep him active for years, including a Clue remake that’s been bandied about, an adaptation of the popular video game Dragon’s Lair, and Deadpool 3… if Disney and Marvel Studios ever get that one off the ground.





