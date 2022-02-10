Weekender: 25 things to do this Super Bowl Sunday weekend

The Weekender is proudly presented by The Speedway Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway, now offering limited seating for the general public. Enjoy a world-class menu, great cocktails and Speedway views. Call 704-455-3216 for reservations.

66. Sunny. 6% chance of rain.

Valentine’s Weekend at Optimist Hall: OH will be decorated for the holiday with flowers and ‘Sweet Conversation Starters’ on each table. A DJ will perform on Valentine’s Day from 6-8pm and play exclusively love ballads. Feb. 11-14. Free. Details.

Camp Passport Challenge at Camp North End: Get rewarded for supporting CNE businesses. Pick up a Camp Passport from any of the 16 participating businesses, and when you’ve purchased an item from eight different shops, you can redeem your passport for limited-edition branded Camp North End swag. Feb. 1-28. Purchase required. Details.

Must Love Dogs Singles Mixer at Skiptown: Head to Skiptown for another singles mixer where you can meet people who love dogs as much as you do. Bring your pup along to be your (wing) man’s-best friend. 6-8:30pm. Free. Details.

Valentine’s Day Terrarium Hearts Workshop at Twigs & Figs: In this workshop, you’ll create two heart-shaped hanging terrariums using air plants and decor. Make one for yourself or for your valentine. 6-7:30pm. $25. Details.

The Beatles: Get Back Concert Screening in the IMAX Dome Theatre at Discovery Place: Experience The Beatles’ iconic final rooftop concert in the IMAX theater. 6pm. $18-$22. Details.

Crown Club Watch Party at Pinhouse: Join the Crown Club for pizza and bowling before the Hornets play the Detroit Pistons. 6:30pm. Free. Details.

Karen Affection’s Valentine’s Bop at NoDa Brewing Company: Start your Valentine’s Day weekend with hostesses Karen Affection & Nova Stella as they showcase some of Charlotte’s best drag entertainment — Kristi Darling, Lolita Chanel and Onya Nerves. 7-9pm. $25-$40. Details.

Related guide: 17 upcoming drag shows in Charlotte

69. Mostly sunny. 4% chance of rain.

O.H. Well Outdoor Workout at Optimist Hall: Join ISI Dilworth for a full-body workout designed to burn fat, build muscle and increase strength. Reserve a spot in advance. 10am. Free. Details.

Cupid’s Undie Run at The Union: This annual undie run aims to raise money for those affected by neurofibromatosis (NF), a genetic disorder that causes tumors to grow on nerves throughout the body. The event kicks off with drinking and dancing, followed by a “brief” (hehe, get it?) mile-long run and concludes with a dance party. Noon. $50. Details.

Valentine’s Day on the Rail Trail: If you’re in South End, stop by Evelyn Henson’s Instagram-famous Confetti Hearts Mural for free portraits by Austin Caine Photography and roses from Bookout Blooms for the first 100 people. Noon to 1pm. Free. Details.

NoDaHood Valentine’s Market at Divine Barrel Brewing: This open-air market will have 50+ local vendors, food trucks and DJs. Noon to 5pm. Free. Details.

Hoppy Valentine’s at Sycamore Brewing: Festivities include axe throwing with Chuck it Axes, custom Sycamore cards and candy for your valentines, live music, food trucks, and shopping from 40 local vendors with Vintage Market CLT. Noon. Details.

The Charm Exchange Galentine’s Market at Eleven Lakes Brewery: Join The Charm Exchange, Taco Love and Eleven Lakes Brewing for a fun outdoor pop-up market featuring a dozen-plus local vendors. Noon to 5pm. Free. Details.

Sweetgrass Basket Workshop at Historic Rosedale Plantation: In honor of Black History Month, this workshop will teach you the origins of African sweetgrass baskets and how to make your own small sweetgrass basket. 1-3pm. $60. Details.

The 5th Annual Onesie Bar Crawl at World of Beer: Throw on a onesie and bring your buddies out to the comfiest bar crawl in the city. The crawl makes stops and five venues and gets you drink and food specials. 4pm. $20-$25. Details.

Weekend of Love at Alchemy at C3 Lab: Alchemy is celebrating Valentine’s Day weekend by offering a special prix-fixe four-course menu (with vegan options). Prior to or following reservations, guests are encouraged to walk around and enjoy the latest art exhibition, Fractal Energy. 5pm. $95. Details.

Twigs & Figs Queer Mixer: Regardless of how you identify, all are welcome to join Twigs & Figs to enjoy Valentine’s party games, plant crafts and even a drag performance. 6pm. $10. Details.

Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies at the Spectrum Center: Root for the Hornets so they can finish with a dub. 7pm. Details.

UP – A High Vibrational Party at Summit Seltzer: This unique Valentine’s Day-themed party will have music, vegan catering, a photo booth, live art and free roses for women and free beanie hats for guys (for the first 50 guests). 9pm to 1am. Free. Details.

47. AM showers. 42% chance of rain.

The Su-paw Bowl at Skiptown: Spend Super Bowl Sunday at Skiptown. Wear your team gear for free entry in the bar and park. 11am. Free. Details.

Super Bowl Tailgate Pre-game Party at Free Range Brewing: Expect live music, food from Jimmy Pearls and cornhole. Stick around after the tailgate to watch the game on the projector. 11am to 5pm. Details.

Seedling Brunch at Plant Joy: All of my vegan queens and kings, this one is for you! Join Onya Nerves for a vegan brunch featuring several entertainers. 11am. Free. Details.

Dog Days of Winter U.S. National Whitewater Center: Bring your four-legged friend(s) to participate in a variety of activities including a Dog Jog 5K trail race, adoption events, ice rink access, doggy vendors and “doga” (dog yoga). Noon to 3pm. Free for most activities; $20-$32 registration fee for the race. Details.

BOGO Mini Golf at Stroke: Enjoy a game of golf for you and your boo, two for the price of one, for two days only. February 13 & 14. $12. Details.

Super Bowl LVI Sunday Watch Party at QC Pour House: Watch the game and catch drink specials like $7 Panther Punch, Bloody Marys and Double Mimosas all day. Doors at 11am; game at 6pm. Details.

Check out more upcoming events on our Event Board. Hosting an event? Reach more Charlotteans through an Event Listing, which includes placement on our Event Board and in our weekday newsletter. Have a scoop about a cool event? Email [email protected].

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship does not influence editorial content.