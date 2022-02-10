“I’ve just got to ask this question to everyone out there – is what he’s done worse than what the people have done that are convicted for racism?”

Antonio’s comments come after former Liverpool and England goalkeeper Chris Kirkland claimed Zouma’s actions were worse than racism.

Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, Kirkland said: “Everywhere they go now and everywhere he [Zouma] goes, he’s going to be targeted and rightfully so as well because he deserves everything he’s going to get.

“I’m still in disbelief that West Ham played him last night, I thought that was disgraceful but again – The FA for me, if it was a racism case, the FA have acted, stepped in and banned players for six to 10 games, fighting six to 10 games.