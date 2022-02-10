Sponsored Video


CHICAGO (CBS) — A young father was arrested after Woodridge Police say they found a loaded gun under his 1-year-old baby’s mattress along with heroin and cocaine in the baby’s closet.

Police searched Tenzell Terry’s house while investigating the sale of narcotics.

Officers say they also found another gun and cash in a second bedroom.

Terry is being held on a $350,000 bond.



