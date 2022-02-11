10 Best Movies Like HBO Max's Kimi

Oscar-winning filmmaker Steven Soderbergh returns with his latest project Kimi which is now available on HBO Max. The sleek tech thriller stars Zoe Kravitz as an agoraphobic young woman who works for a tech company who becomes a target when she finds evidence of a crime.

The movie tells its gripping story in a fast-paced way, bringing in interesting elements from the modern world. However, it is also clear that Soderbergh and screenwriter David Koepp are also drawing inspiration from other thrillers and tech-based movies which fans of Kimi should check out next.

10 Locked Down (2021)

One of the most interesting elements of Kimi is how it is one of the first big movies to directly address the COVID-19 pandemic. Though it is not in a gimmicky way, the movie simply makes that an element of the story the characters are dealing with, including lots of video calls and face masks.

One of the first movies to tackle the real-life pandemic was Locked Down. Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor star as a couple whose relationship is breaking apart during the lockdown until they decide to pull off a heist together.

9 Eagle Eye (2008)

One of the themes of the movie is the idea of technology making it nearly impossible to stay anonymous in the modern world. It tackles this idea as having both positive and negative results as someone seems to always be listening.

The thriller Eagle Eye also touches on these ideas. It stars Shia LaBeouf as a man who receives a mysterious phone call that sends him off on a wild adventure. the movie explores the idea of technology being used to track and control just about everything in the world.





8 The Woman In The Window (2021)

Kravitz very much carries Kimi with her excellent performance as Angela Childs. She is someone dealing with her own issues and past traumas that cuts her off from the rest of the world. Yet she is still strong and resilient when pushed to the limit.

The character’s arc is very similar to that of the main character in The Woman in the Window. Amy Adams also plays an agoraphobic woman who thinks she witnesses a murder of a neighbor across the street. Like Angela, this woman is forced to confront her fears to stop those responsible.





7 The Net (1995)

The titular Kimi in the movie refers to a voice-activated virtual assistant. This type of technology is becoming more common in today’s society and plays a role in movies more often. Kimi uses the technology in a clever way to make it a very modern thriller.

Another movie that took on the latest tech leaps of the day to tell a thriller story was The Net. Sandra Bullock stars as a computer analyst who becomes involved in a deadly conspiracy. As the internet was just becoming popular, The Net will be quite dated to many audiences but is still a fun time-capsule movie.





6 Michael Clayton (2007)

Some of the most unsettling aspects of Kimi are the ways it depicts the corporate criminals. Instead of simply being ruthless assassins, the horrible crimes are carried out with calm, collected, and practiced efficiency.

It is very reminiscent of the underrated thriller Michael Clayton starring George Clooney. He plays a corporate fixer who becomes the target of a massive coverup. One of the stand-out moments in the gripping movie sees a pair of corporate killers carrying out a murder in a chilling matter-of-fact manner which feels very similar to scenes in Kimi.





5 Panic Room (2002)

Kimi is yet another thriller that makes great use of a limited space. While there are some moments taking place outdoors, it is largely confined to Angela’s apartment, including the intense and violent climax of the movie.

Writer David Koepp has had plenty of practice telling such a story as he also wrote David Fincher’s excellent thriller Panic Room. Jodie Foster and Kirsten Stewart play a mother and daughter who lock themselves in a small panic room when thieves break into their house.





4 Enemy Of The State (1998)

Angela is made a target of some very dangerous people when it is revealed that she was made aware of a corporate murder being carried out. She is forced to go on the run with the villains using technology against her to track her every move.

This is a similar story explored in Tony Scott’s Enemy of the State. Will Smith stars as a family man who is unwittingly given evidence of a high-profile murder and becomes the target of a covert group of agents.









3 Rear Window (1954)

As Alfred Hitchcock is known as the master of suspense, it is not surprising that many modern thrillers still try to imitate his work. Kimi is just the latest of these movies that pay homage to Hitchcock, drawing striking similarities to one of his best movies.

Rear Window stars Jimmy Stewart as a man whose broken leg forces him to remain in his apartment. With only his binoculars to entertain him, he begins spying on his neighbors only to witness what he thinks is a murder.





2 The Conversation (1974)

While there are plenty of movies about people witnessing crimes and becoming the targets of the killers, Kimi makes for an interesting twist as Angela overhears the alleged murder taking place. That is a similar idea found in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation.

The movie is a more reserved take on the typical spy thriller with Gene Hackman playing a surveillance expert who overhears a potential crime being discussed. Gradually, he is drawn into a paranoid world where he believes he is being listened in on at all times.





1 Blow Out (1981)

Kimi really kicks off with the gripping sequence in which Angela overhears the crime. As a technician dealing with the Kimi devices, she listens in on various customer situations only to hear something disturbing in one of the streams.

Brian De Palma is another director known for creating suspenseful movies and Blow Out is one of the best examples of his skills. John Travolta plays a movie sound technician who accidentally records evidence of a murder.

