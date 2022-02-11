Sponsored Video


U.S. Treasury yields were lower on Friday, with the benchmark 10-year rate seen holding above the 2% level following the hottest inflation reading in four decades.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped 1 basis point to 2.0119%. It comes shortly after the yield, which serves as a reference point for financial assets worldwide, climbed above 2% for the first time since August 2019 in the previous session.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond, meanwhile, fell 4 basis points to trade at 2.2687%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond, the most sensitive duration to interest rates, was last seen trading at 1.61%. The 2-year surged 26 basis points at one point on Thursday, marking its biggest single-day move since 2009.

This comes after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Thursday that the consumer price index had risen 7.5% in January from a year earlier, the fastest pace of U.S. inflation since February 1982.

The hotter-than-expected inflation reading prompted St. Louis Fed President James Bullard to call for accelerating rate hikes — a full percentage point increase by the start of July.

The futures market also repriced rate-hike odds as CME data pointed to a near-100% chance of a 50-basis-point increase at the March meeting. Meanwhile, the market is forecasting a more aggressive schedule for the rest of this year, calling for as many as seven hikes.

In terms of economic data on Friday, investors are likely to monitor a preliminary reading of consumer sentiment for February at around 10.00 a.m. ET.

There are no Treasury auctions scheduled to be held on Friday.

— CNBC’s Yun Li contributed to this report.



Source link

By clicking submit, you agree to share your email address with the site owner and Mailchimp to receive marketing, updates, and other emails from the site owner. Use the unsubscribe link in those emails to opt out at any time.

Processing…
Success! You're on the list.