17 Times Celebrities Reunited With Their Teachers

*Gets tissue box ready before reading this*
National Teacher Appreciation Month may not be until May, but it’s never too early to celebrate our gratitude for teachers!
Here’s some heartfelt content for the day that shows how important teachers are: these 17 celebs reunited with the teachers who made a huge impact on their lives, and it got many of them emotional.
1.
Adele
2.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
3.
Oprah Winfrey
4.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Here’s the Twitter exchange:
5.
Kerry Washington
6.
Quinta Brunson
7.
Tyrese Gibson
8.
Tony Hale
9.
Venus Williams
10.
Stephen Colbert
11.
Hugh Jackman
12.
Muhammad Ali
13.
J.J. Watt
14.
Prince Harry
15.
Darren Aronofsky
17.
Ian Wright