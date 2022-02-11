17 Times Celebrities Reunited With Their Teachers



ITV / Via youtube.com



At a November 2021 taping of the live concert, An Audience with Adele, Adele said her childhood English teacher, Ms. McDonald, helped her gain an interest in literature and dance.

“It was just one year, but she got me really into literature,” Adele said. “But she also did street dance — I was too scared to join — but in the canteen they used to do these dances… She was so bloody cool. So engaging. She really made us care and we knew she cared about us.”

To Adele’s surprise, Ms. McDonald was in attendance, and she greeted the singer on stage and told her how proud she is of her for her accomplishments.