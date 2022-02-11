This could be the year everything changes!
Glenn Close has been nominated for eight Oscars but never won, most recently for Best Supporting Actress for Hillbilly Elegy at the 2021 Oscars — which went to Youn Yuh-jung for her role in Minari.
Jessica Chastain’s recent nomination for Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye is her third time being an Oscar contender — she’s previously been nominated for The Help and Zero Dark Thirty.
Amy Adams has been nominated for six Oscars throughout her career without ever winning — starting with her role in the 2006 movie Junebug.
Although not an actor, it’s worth mentioning that Diane Warren has been nominated for Best Original Song a whopping 13 times. She’s a contender for the award this year for her song “Somehow You Do” from the movie Four Good Days.
Willem Dafoe’s first Oscar nomination was back in 1986 for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Platoon. He’s totaled four Oscar nominations throughout his career, most recently for At Eternity’s Gate.
Despite being just 27 years old, Saoirse Ronan has already been nominated for four Oscars — including Best Supporting Actress for her role in Atonement when she was just 13.
Bradley Cooper has been nominated for an Oscar nine times in a variety of categories, from Best Adapted Screenplay to Best Actor. He has recently been nominated for Best Picture for his work as a producer on Nightmare Alley.
Will Smith has been nominated for an Oscar four times in total. He’s in the running for two this year for King Richard — Best Picture (for his work as a producer) and Best Actor.
Michelle Williams has received four Oscar nominations throughout her career — most recently for Best Supporting Actress for the 2016 movie Manchester By the Sea, which went to Viola Davis for her role in Fences.
Ian McKellen has surprisingly never won an Oscar, but he has been nominated twice for his roles in Gods and Monsters and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
For his parts in Primal Fear, American History X, and Birdman, Edward Norton has received three Oscar nominations — but has yet to take one home.
Woody Harrelson has been nominated for three Oscars in total — missing out on the award in 2018 to hisThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri costar Sam Rockwell.
Mark Ruffalo has received three Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor for his roles in Spotlight, Foxcatcher, and The Kids Are All Right.
Ethan Hawke has racked up four Oscar nominations in total — two for Best Adapted Screenplay and two for Best Supporting Actor. He missed out on his most recent Best Supporting Actor nomination, for his role in Boyhood, to J.K. Simmons in Whiplash.
Finally, Cynthia Erivo is an Oscar short of an EGOT — and has been nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song for her work in the 2019 biopic Harriet.
