This could be the year everything changes!

1.

Glenn Close has been nominated for eight Oscars but never won, most recently for Best Supporting Actress for Hillbilly Elegy at the 2021 Oscars — which went to Youn Yuh-jung for her role in Minari.


Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

2.

Jessica Chastain’s recent nomination for Best Actress for The Eyes of Tammy Faye is her third time being an Oscar contender — she’s previously been nominated for The Help and Zero Dark Thirty.


Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

3.

Amy Adams has been nominated for six Oscars throughout her career without ever winning — starting with her role in the 2006 movie Junebug.


Matt Kennedy / Everett Collection

4.

Although not an actor, it’s worth mentioning that Diane Warren has been nominated for Best Original Song a whopping 13 times. She’s a contender for the award this year for her song “Somehow You Do” from the movie Four Good Days.


Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

5.

Willem Dafoe’s first Oscar nomination was back in 1986 for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Platoon. He’s totaled four Oscar nominations throughout his career, most recently for At Eternity’s Gate.


Lily Gavin / CBS Films / courtesy Everett Collection

6.

Despite being just 27 years old, Saoirse Ronan has already been nominated for four Oscars — including Best Supporting Actress for her role in Atonement when she was just 13.


Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

7.

Bradley Cooper has been nominated for an Oscar nine times in a variety of categories, from Best Adapted Screenplay to Best Actor. He has recently been nominated for Best Picture for his work as a producer on Nightmare Alley.


Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

8.

Will Smith has been nominated for an Oscar four times in total. He’s in the running for two this year for King Richard — Best Picture (for his work as a producer) and Best Actor.


Chiabella James / Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

9.

Michelle Williams has received four Oscar nominations throughout her career — most recently for Best Supporting Actress for the 2016 movie Manchester By the Sea, which went to Viola Davis for her role in Fences.


Claire Folger/ Roadside Attractions / Courtesy Everett Collection

10.

Ian McKellen has surprisingly never won an Oscar, but he has been nominated twice for his roles in Gods and Monsters and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.


Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

11.

For his parts in Primal Fear, American History X, and Birdman, Edward Norton has received three Oscar nominations — but has yet to take one home.


Fox Searchlight / Everett Collection

12.

Woody Harrelson has been nominated for three Oscars in total — missing out on the award in 2018 to hisThree Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri costar Sam Rockwell.


Fox Searchlight Pictures / Everett Collection

13.

Mark Ruffalo has received three Oscar nominations for Best Supporting Actor for his roles in Spotlight, Foxcatcher, and The Kids Are All Right.


Open Road Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

14.

Ethan Hawke has racked up four Oscar nominations in total — two for Best Adapted Screenplay and two for Best Supporting Actor. He missed out on his most recent Best Supporting Actor nomination, for his role in Boyhood, to J.K. Simmons in Whiplash.


IFC Films / courtesy Everett Collection

15.

Finally, Cynthia Erivo is an Oscar short of an EGOT — and has been nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song for her work in the 2019 biopic Harriet.


Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

What actors do you think have been overlooked by the Oscars? LMK in the comments!



