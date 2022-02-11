The researchers noted: “The brain’s glymphatic pathways clear harmful wastes, especially during sleep. This lateral position could prove to be the best position for the brain waste clearance process.”

Doctor Helene Benveniste, Professor in the Departments of Anaesthesiology and Radiology at Stony Brook University School of Medicine, was one of the principal investigators of the study.

She said: “The analysis showed us consistently that lymphatic transport was most efficient in the lateral position when compared to the supine or prone positions.

“Because of these findings, we propose that the body posture and sleep quality should be considered when standardising future diagnostic imaging procedures to assess […] the clearance of damaging brain proteins that may contribute to or cause brain diseases.”