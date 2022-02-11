Big Brother favourite Glyn Wise enjoyed a hilarious night out in London’s Heaven nightclub that delivered a completely unexpected Adele sighting.

The reality TV star shot to fame on the series in 2006 and came second to winner Pete Bennett. He was known for many iconic moments in the Borehamwood bungalow – including learning to crack an egg at 19 and getting very drunk being just two of them.

Now 34, the star has just moved to London after finally achieving a lifelong dream, and has put his focus into training to become a priest for the Christian church.

Gradually settling down in the capital city, Glyn was treated to a night of clubbing with a friend this week.

Sporting a shaved head and smart shirt for the outing, along with his permanent cross necklace, Glyn was all smiles as he filmed himself dancing and smiling along to the drag queens on stage.



And after sharing Instagram stories convinced he had spotted Tottenham superstar Adele, 33, singing away in the crowd, his suspicions were confirmed when she suddenly decided to get up on stage.

The Brit Awards winner had opted for a matching cream blazer and trouser combo, and her milky blonde locks hung loose and natural.

The Easy on Me hitmaker also chose her signature makeup style, which was an elegant mix of smokey eyeshadow and a matte lip.

As the MC announced Adele would be coming out onto the stage, the entire crowd went wild, including all the semi-naked performers.



The star played to her audience and strolled out seriously, before swinging her body round on the pole.

“I can’t be in the crowd and not judge someone being so fabulous and sexy,” she declared. “So Cheryl [Hole, drag artist], you know I love ya. Always loved Cheryl.”

“Cheryl Cole’s one of my heroes, f**k it she is,” Adele then exclaimed excitedly, as cheers filled the venue.

It comes as Glyn, who looked worlds away from his days in Big Brother, has been sharing selfies and shots of his new life living in London.



The Welsh star recently posed in front of Tower Bridge, showing off a shaved head and full beard for his fans.

“I always wanted to live in London!” the TV personality captioned his post. “Bucket list is completed! Glad that I’m on placement in Camden with plenty of time to explore the capital properly. So much to do & see.”



He later shared another snap looking out over the River Thames, as he shared his gratitude for his next life move: “Something special about knowing you are exactly where you are supposed to be in life.”

Glyn was a housemate on Big Brother during a year that produced many famous figures.

Model Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace and the late yet forever-remembered Nikki Grahame, who sadly died last year, both took part in the show.