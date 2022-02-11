



Brenda returns to screens tonight in her celebrated role as Vera Stanhope. While an entrepreneur’s murder leaves no shortage of suspects, a young man’s body is washed up on the shore of a north Northumberland salmon farm. Vera investigates the case of Freddie Gill’s murder, delving into it and soon coming to the understanding that his professional life was just as turbulent as his family life.

A thrilling and gripping start to season 10, viewers will expect no less of the detective who has graced our screens for over a decade. Brenda, 75, has a long and successful career, having won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA Award, a Cannes Festival Award for Best Actress and two Academy Award nominations. Over the years, she has noted that the reality of getting older and letting this slip away worries her. In 2018, after the release of season eight of Vera — which had 9.3 million viewers, a record for the show — she said one of her greatest fears was “losing my independence”.

Brenda added: “I am married [to National Theatre art director Michael Mayhew] so I don’t mean it like that, but it’s more to do with the fact I might not physically or mentally be able to work. “I would hate not being able to handle my own affairs or take care of people who might need me.” Admitting that, like Vera, she rarely looks in the mirror, Brenda said she was fighting to make sure her thoughts did not get the better of her. She said: “I am one of those people who copes. JUST IN: Clare Balding health: Presenter, 51, on struggles with hearing loss

“I was devastated when he left, but he really was a lovely fella – and the other lady is nice too. “It was just one of those things.” She and Michael tied the knot in 2010, more than three decades after he popped the question. Brenda later told the Radio Times that they finally decided to marry because they were getting older — another instance of age being on her mind.

She said: “We were getting on a bit and it seemed the sensible thing to do. “Neither of us were going anywhere so it just presents a problem if one of us pops our clogs.” Season 11 of Vera, the latest, restarted in the New Year after taking a mid-series break. Highly anticipated by many, Brenda had teased fans about the episodes to come in late 2021, telling ITV that the show will see “some lovely seaside locations” and a new set of crimes set in the Northumbrian countryside.

Viewers were left with just two episodes after it came to a halt in early September, but they have since been privy to the detective’s latest investigations. Vera is based on Anne Cleeves’ novels of the same name. In 2021, ITV celebrated ten years of Vera, seeing the return of Kenny Doughty, Ibinabo Jack, Jon Morrison, Riley Jones, Paul Kaye and Steve Evets – all of whom play Vera’s trusty crime-solving team. ‘Vera’ airs at 8pm on ITV One.









