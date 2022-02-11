



Andrew Bailey urged the EU to rethink a post-Brexit plan to end its banks’ access to London in 2025, warning such a move to snatch business away from the capital would threaten the two sides’ “shared deep commitment to open markets”. The Commission continues to look at ways to drive business and banks in the bloc to instead use clearing houses in the European Union, including imposing financial penalties on those which defy it. Other options include blocking them from using UK clearing houses altogether.

Clearing houses are the go-between in derivatives trades between banks and since the hugely damaging financial crisis in 2008, have become a key cog in the wider financial system. The sector forms around a quarter of London’s total trade in the market, with Brexit being used an opportunity to shift it back inside the EU. Brussels had initially planned to cut off access in 2020, but surging fears around financial sustainability have repeatedly delayed this process. However this week, EU commissioners warned banks who fail to move lucrative clearing business to the Continent would be punished, insisting the deadline would not be delayed once more.

But Mr Bailey has hit back at Brussels during a speech at an annual dinner organised by lobby group TheCityUK, insisting “there need be no time limit to this equivalence”. He highlighted the UK and EU’s “shared deep commitment to open markets and open financial systems with strong and appropriate regulatory standards and co-operation”, meaning the regime from Britain could be equivalent to the bloc’s on an indefinite basis. The Bank of England Governor said: “We will continue to work in strong cooperation with EU authorities to ensure risks in clearing houses are well managed, as we do with other authorities in other countries. “But I have to say that maintaining a shared deep commitment to open markets and open financial systems with strong and appropriate regulatory standards and cooperation to support them means that there need be no time limit to this equivalence.” READ MORE: EU in meltdown after ‘punishing’ UK with BAN from key project

This would happen to avoid “short-term cliff-edge effects” that could be triggered by the original deadline. Mr Bailey had previously warned costs for financiers, businesses and households would surge through a fragmentation of the system. This is because works most efficiently and cheaply at scale, and dramatically changing that dynamic would threaten the benefits and pose a risk to financial sustainability.

The BoE boss said: “Post-Brexit, it is necessary that we review and, where appropriate, revise the regulatory system to make it consistent with our UK-specific objectives.” His comments come a day after Jacob Rees-Mogg was put in charge of delivering regulatory benefits from Brexit as part of a Cabinet reshuffle overseen by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The Tory Brexiteer was previously Lead er of the House of Commons, and will still sit at the Cabinet table in his new role.









