The average life expectancy in Italy is 83 and the Mediterranean diet is thought to be one of the healthiest in the world.
High in vegetables, fruits, fish and olive oil, many nutritionists are advocates for the Mediterranean diet.
Britons looking to retire in Italy could explore Sardinia, one of the original Blue Zone regions.
The stunning island has nearly 2,000km of coastline, colourful villages and guaranteed good weather.
