Ahead of Season 2’s launch on Valentine’s Day, Sledgehammer has revealed what exciting new changes and additions players can expect in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Along with some helpful patch notes, a gameplay trailer is showing off the new season’s Armored War Machines, which will also be coming to Call of Duty: Warzone. PlayStation players can pre-load the update file now.

Check out the trailer below:

Before detailing new content, Sledgehammer promises players that improvements have been made to network connection stability and multiple crash points have been fixed. Bugs affecting modes, bundles, weapons, perks, and progression tracking have also been corrected.

Vanguard multiplayer will be getting two new mid-sized maps with the update: Casablanca, a busy Moroccan marketplace, and Gondola, a European mountain region. Later in Season 2, Vanguard will be updated with the largest locale yet. A Valentine’s Event will take place between February 11-17.

Season 2 will add a new map, enemy, wonder weapon, story quest, and artifact for Zombies, and will also add three new Arenas to the popular mode: Eastern Desert, Corrupted Lands, and Hall of Truth. The update will introduce Ranked Play Beta, and another new mode, Arms Race, will be updated later in the season.

“An Arms Race with Armored War Machines is bigger than infantry combat — it’s piloting Motorcycles, Squad Transport Vehicles, and Tanks en route to destroying enemy bases. This and other features are expected to arrive during Season Two,” Activision teased.

Call of Duty: Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game has been criticized for its lack of innovation and short campaign, but Sledgehammer has promised that a number of attractive changes are coming in 2022. Earlier this month, it was announced that the next entry in the Call of Duty series was being developed by Infinity Ward.

