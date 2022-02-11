A reveal for the sequel to the 2020 free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale has been scheduled for tonight, it has been reported.

Treyarch and the Call of Duty League are due to host a ranked play roundtable ahead of the live matches on Friday, February 11 at 7.15pm GMT, where it is rumoured the sequel to the battle royal favourite will be announced.

READ MORE: For the latest Northants Live stories on Call of Duty, visit our dedicated local news channel

Leaks quickly point towards a drop being around that time or just before the live show.

Earlier this month, Infinity Ward tweeted a ‘new gen of Call of Duty’ would be coming soon.

Following a leak by Tom Henderson who posted ‘Warzone 2 will come with Modern Warfare 2’ which was the biggest hint of all.

Keep up with the latest news with our email alerts directly to your inbox. Sign up here.

He had previously tweeted a Warzone 2 release dropping on February 11.

Despite other battle royale games like Fortnite and Apex Legends opting out of a sequel, it looks like Warzone 2 will become a thing.

Currently three Call of Duty games are being worked on across Activision Blizzard – follow-up to 2019 Modern Warfare, Treyarch is developing a brand new game and Warzone sequel.

Keep up with the latest news with our email alerts directly to your inbox. Sign up here.