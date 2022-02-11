Car manufacturers in the US have been struck with shortages of crucial parts after “Freedom Convoy” protestors in Canada blocked a key supply route. General Motors, Ford, Stellantis and Toyota have all been impacted by the blockades which have been mounted in protests against Canada’s coronavirus measures.
Reporting from the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, France 24’s Catherine Viette said it is “responsible for carrying 25 percent of trade between the two countries”.
She added: “It also connects the auto manufacturing centres of Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan.
“Since Monday access has been blocked by Canadian truckers protesting the Government’s COVID-19 restrictions and that’s now impacting the auto industry on both sides of the border.
“Toyota said it was forced to close three of its plants in Ontario for the rest of the week.”
Flavio Volpe, head of Canada’s Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association, said major car manufacturers had been telling workers to stay home.
He said: “Ford, Toyota, Stellantis, General Motors, stop making cars stop ordering parts.
“Between the employees at those plants and the employees at the auto parts manufacturers who make about 75 percent of those cars.
“So one quarter of the employment and three quarters the employment everybody has been asked to stay home.”
The bridge usually handles 8,000 trucks a day, representing a quarter of all cross-border trade, or about 393 million dollars per day.
About $78 million worth of auto parts cross the border each day, with many shipments timed to arrive just as manufacturers need them.
Canada sends 75 percent of its exports to the United States.
The Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit is one of the busiest border crossings in North America.