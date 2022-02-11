Car manufacturers in the US have been struck with shortages of crucial parts after “Freedom Convoy” protestors in Canada blocked a key supply route. General Motors, Ford, Stellantis and Toyota have all been impacted by the blockades which have been mounted in protests against Canada’s coronavirus measures.

Reporting from the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, France 24’s Catherine Viette said it is “responsible for carrying 25 percent of trade between the two countries”.

She added: “It also connects the auto manufacturing centres of Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan.

“Since Monday access has been blocked by Canadian truckers protesting the Government’s COVID-19 restrictions and that’s now impacting the auto industry on both sides of the border.

“Toyota said it was forced to close three of its plants in Ontario for the rest of the week.”