Cancer remains a major scourge worldwide, despite vast resources being devoted to finding a cure. Growing evidence points to the role diet may play in the development of cancer. A 2008 study published in the Nutrition and Cancer journal found a “direct association” between refined cereals and stomach cancer.

Foods that have been processed and stripped of their nutritional values are known as refined foods.

Refined cereals include cake, desserts, white bread, pasta, muffins, sweet or savoury biscuits, refined grain breakfast cereals, white rice, pancakes, waffles and pizza.

The study in question investigated the role of a wide range of foods and beverages on the risk of stomach cancer.

Researchers analysed data from a case-control study carried out in Italy between 1997 and 2007 on 230 subjects with confirmed stomach cancer (143 men and 87 women, age range 22–80 years and 547 controls (286 men and 261 women, age range 22–80 years) admitted to hospital for acute, non-neoplastic diseases.

