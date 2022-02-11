Celebs Go Dating star Chloe Brockett has revealed that Miles Nazaire has visited Essex as she teased ‘good vibes’ between the pair.

The 21 year old TOWIE beauty, who was recently joined by her glamorous mum Clare on the hit E4 show, was recently seen to ask Made in Chelsea hunk Miles Nazaire, 26, on a date after revealing that the pair shared ‘a little bit of a spark’.

Chloe, who previously revealed that Miles is ‘quite posh’ and ‘completely different’ from her usual ‘Jack the lad’ type, exclusively revealed to OK! that Miles has since visited her in Essex after he confessed on their first date that he had never been to the southeast county.

Asked about the outcome of their date, Chloe told us: “I can’t fully say, I wish I could, but good. We are on good terms.”

Speaking about the decision to ask Miles out, Chloe continued: “I am the most confident person! I am like, ‘hey want to go out with me?’ He was obviously giving me the vibe that he wanted to go out so I thought I might as well just ask!”



(Image: Instagram)



Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletter. You can sign up at the top of the page.

Meanwhile Chloe revealed that Miles, who suggested on their first date that she should invite him to ‘her ends’, added: “He has been to Essex you will see that on the show!”

Chloe, who remained tight-lipped about the outcome of their dates, said: “Good vibes. Always good vibes.”



(Image: E4)



(Image: E4)



On last week’s show, Chloe told Anna and Paul: “As soon as I met Miles, I thought he was really really good looking. That’s obvious.

“But I do feel like, the more time I’ve spent with him, the more I’ve spoken to him. He wouldn’t necessarily be someone I normally go for… that is the truth because he’s not my usual type.

“He’s quite posh, he’s completely different, I like a Jack the Lad and he drinks cream tea! It’s very different but the more time I have spent with him, he is really nice.



(Image: E4)



“I do feel like, when we’ve had conversations, I have probably let my guard down the most with Miles.”

Anna, who recently teased a “fall from grace” for fellow star Ryan-Mark Parsons, asked: “What do you think Miles thinks?”

To which Chloe explained: “I know that we’ve got a little bit of a spark and I feel like we’ve got more of a spark than I’ve had with anyone else. So I feel like I’d be silly not to explore that.”

Celebs Go Dating airs weekly on Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4.

For the latest updates on the Celebs Go Dating stars, sign up to OK!’s daily celebrity newsletter.